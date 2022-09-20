IIT-B canteen worker held for peeping into women's loo

IIT-Bombay canteen employee held for peeping into women's washroom

Pintu Garia, an employee of the hostel's night canteen, allegedly climbed a pipe duct of the building and peeped into the women's washroom on Sunday night

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Sep 20 2022, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 20:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 21-year-old employee of the canteen in Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly peeping into the women's washroom of a hostel building, police said.

Pintu Garia, an employee of the hostel's night canteen, allegedly climbed a pipe duct of the building and peeped into the women's washroom on Sunday night, an official said. The accused was caught soon after because of the alertness of the hostel residents, he said.

On Monday, a 22-year-old woman approached the Powai police and an FIR was registered against Garia and officials of the institute were also informed, the official said. The accused has been arrested under section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that mobile phones in the man's possession did not have any videos or pictures of hostel women. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

 