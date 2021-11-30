Alma mater IIT Bombay greets Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

IIT Bombay congratulates alumnus Parag Agrawal on elevation as Twitter CEO

Mumbai-born Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there

  • Nov 30 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 16:24 ist
Twitter's new chief executive officer, Parag Agrawal. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant Twitter.

“Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017,” the institute tweeted.

Mumbai-born Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there. Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai.

He moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his PhD at Stanford University. Twitter’s outgoing CEO Dorsey announced on Monday that Agrawal will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

