India’s biggest toilet block launched in Mumbai's Dharavi

Asia’s biggest slum locality of Dharavi in Mumbai now boasts of the biggest community toilet block in India.

The toilet complex - Suvidha Kendra - built by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation was inaugurated by Maharashtra’s Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

BMC has partnered with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and HSBC India for the project.

“We launched a Suvidha Kendra in Dharavi, with 111 toilet seats making it the biggest community toilet block in India. We are committed to improving the living standards of the residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation,” Thackeray said.

This centre will benefit over 50,000 residents with bathing facilities, RO drinking water, and laundry service.

Keeping sustainability at its core, the centre will help in saving 6.5 million litres of fresh water every year.

Furthermore, there is an inbuilt greywater treatment plant and the facility also uses solar panels for energy generation.

“We are coming up with similar Suvidha Kendras at 10 more locations in Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz and Govandi. BMC has built 19 community toilets in the last 2 years in Dharavi, with a total capacity of 800 toilet seats,” said Thackeray.

Spread over 2.1 sq kms, Dharavi – sandwiched between Central and Western suburban railway lines of Mumbai - is a sort of mini-India, with over 7 to 10 lakh people staying and working here.

Dharavi is sandwiched between the Central and Western railway lines of Mumbai.