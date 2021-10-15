India’s first diploma course in mountaineering launched

Coinciding with the auspicious day of Vijay Dashami, India’s first Diploma in Mountaineering course is launched by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The course is designed by Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM), the pioneer mountaineering training institute in India.

A year-long course will commence from Monday, October 18, 2021.

The official launch of the course was organised on Friday, October 15 online.

Dr Nitin Karamalkar, Vice Chancellor, SPPU made the formal announcement.

The online inauguration programme was attended by Brig Ashok Abbey, President, Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), Col Amit Bisht, Principal, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Dr. N.S. Umarani, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SPPU, Dr. Dipak Mane, Director, Board of Sports and Physical Education, SPPU, Umesh Zirpe, Founder-Director, Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) along with dignitaries from mountaineering field and the students of first-ever batch of Diploma course.

Bhushan Harshe, Everester and Head of Operations, GGIM anchored the programme.

The year-long course is a perfect blend of theories and practical. The students will learn from the best of the faculties of the mountaineering field who have immense experience in mountaineering and adventure sports.

Theory lectures will be conducted online as of now and the practical sessions are organised in Sahyadri as well in Himalayas in the later part.

The students will undergo a 24-days training session at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarakashi in the month of March to get hands-on experience of the Himalayas.

SPPU and GGIM have signed an MoU with NIM to deliver specially designed training sessions for diploma students.

Zirpe explained how making ‘mountaineering as a lifestyle’ can help in enhancing personality development. He highlighted the fact that Diploma in Mountaineering will be a game-changing course for the participants who will learn several life aspects through unique experiences.

