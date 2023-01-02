India’s first university-level Certificate Course in Outdoor Rescue and Disaster Management launched

A uniquely-designed first-of-its-kind Certificate Course in Outdoor Rescue and Disaster Management initiated by Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) launched on Monday.

The three-month-long course will have 90 hours of theory lectures and 90 hours of outdoor practical sessions.

The course will be covering topics like classification and characteristics of disaster, impact and mitigation methodologies, and national and regional policies for Disaster Management along with Search and Rescue technicalities such as casualty carrying techniques, and stretcher carrying techniques in different scenarios.

The first aid details of CPR, wound management, fracture management, treatment for stings and bites, use of life-saving injections, medical issue management, etc. All these topics will be covered in theory as well as practical sessions.

Dr. Deepak Mane, Director of the Board of Sports and Physical Education, SPPU said: “The Certificate Course in Outdoor Rescue and Disaster Management will help the participants to gain technical knowledge of search and rescue techniques and disaster management that can be beneficial in emergency situations occurred due to natural calamities or man-made errors.”

Umesh Zirpe, Founder-Director of GGIM said: “We have seen how natural calamities have made havoc in recent years. Knowing the basics of Search and Rescue techniques and gaining Disaster Management skills is a must now. This course will help the participants to gain high-level technical knowledge that can be used in any type of outdoor disaster. GGIM’s faculties with several years of experience in adventure, disaster management, and rescue techniques will be conducting practical as well as theory lectures.”