36 onboard research vessel off Karwar coast rescued

Indian Coast Guard rescues 36 onboard research vessel off Karwar coast

The vessel, named RV Sindhu Sadhana, was approximately 20 nautical miles from the land when the distress signal was received.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:25 ist
Credit: Indian Coast Guard, Regional HQ, Mumbai

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully rescued 36 people including eight scientists onboard a research ship of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in the Arabian Sea off the Goa-Karwar coast.  It also safely recovered valuable scientific equipment and research data. 

The vessel, named RV Sindhu Sadhana, was approximately 20 nautical miles from the land when the distress signal was received.

The Mumbai-based regional headquarters of the ICG confirmed the development. 

"The situation was critical, as the NIO vessel was carrying valuable scientific equipment and research data. Moreover, the proximity of the ship to the ecologically sensitive Karwar coastline posed an imminent threat of grounding, which could have resulted in a major oil spill and devastating pollution to the pristine marine environment," Coast Guard officials said in Mumbai.

Upon receiving the distress call, the ICG immediately swung into action and activated a high-priority rescue operation, dispatching their highly advanced ship with a skilled team to the area. 

Recognising the potential magnitude of the disaster, the Indian Coast Guard activated protocol to safeguard the ship so as to protect the fragile ecosystem and the vessel from running aground.

"Despite challenging weather conditions and the vessel’s considerable distance from the coastline and size of the ship, the Indian Coast Guard team took the ship under tow to safely bring the ship to Goa, thereby executing a seamless rescue operation," an official said. 

The NIO is headquartered in Goa. 

The western coast has been facing inclement weather due to heavy rains.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Coast Guard
Arabian Sea
Goa
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 