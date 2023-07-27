Indian Coast Guard rescues 36 onboard research vessel off Karwar coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully rescued 36 people including eight scientists onboard a research ship of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in the Arabian Sea off the Goa-Karwar coast. It also safely recovered valuable scientific equipment and research data.

The vessel, named RV Sindhu Sadhana, was approximately 20 nautical miles from the land when the distress signal was received.

The Mumbai-based regional headquarters of the ICG confirmed the development.

"The situation was critical, as the NIO vessel was carrying valuable scientific equipment and research data. Moreover, the proximity of the ship to the ecologically sensitive Karwar coastline posed an imminent threat of grounding, which could have resulted in a major oil spill and devastating pollution to the pristine marine environment," Coast Guard officials said in Mumbai.

Upon receiving the distress call, the ICG immediately swung into action and activated a high-priority rescue operation, dispatching their highly advanced ship with a skilled team to the area.

Recognising the potential magnitude of the disaster, the Indian Coast Guard activated protocol to safeguard the ship so as to protect the fragile ecosystem and the vessel from running aground.

"Despite challenging weather conditions and the vessel’s considerable distance from the coastline and size of the ship, the Indian Coast Guard team took the ship under tow to safely bring the ship to Goa, thereby executing a seamless rescue operation," an official said.

The NIO is headquartered in Goa.

The western coast has been facing inclement weather due to heavy rains.