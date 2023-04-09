Indian Navy conducts exercise 'Prasthan' off Mumbai coast

A co-ordinated exercise code-named 'Prasthan' was conducted by the Indian Navy and other defence, state and civilian agencies in the offshore development area off Mumbai.

The exercise is held every six months to validate measures and procedures to address contingencies that may occur in oil production platforms.

The current exercise was conducted last week on Greatdrill Chaaya platform, located about 30 nm South West of Mumbai harbour.

The exercise saw actions to counter contingencies such as fire in the oil platform, man overboard, oil spill in the area, helicopter emergencies, hazardous gas leak, assisting a disabled vessel in the offshore area and medical evacuation of platform crew.

A number of ships and helicopters from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC and Directorate General of Shipping were deployed for the exercise. Personnel from Maharashtra Police, Customs, Fisheries Department, Mumbai Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and other concerned state and central civilian agencies also participated in it.

"The exercise provided a realistic setting to assess preparedness of all concerned to tackle these contingencies and strengthen standard operating procedures," officials said.