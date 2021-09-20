Defamation case: Kangana appears before Mumbai court

Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court

The court had last week said it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she fails to appear

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 20 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 13:33 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court on Monday in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The court had last week said it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on September 20.

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her in February this year.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Ranaut seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her by the local court on the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar.

Revati Mohite-Dere had said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings. Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in the court in November last year, claiming Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Kangana Ranaut
Mumbai
Court
defamation case
Javed Akhtar
India News

