Kangana-BMC row live updates: Issue blown out of proportion by Shiv Sena, says former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Two days after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the Maharashtra 'Gutbandhan', wondering what the Shiv Sena founder would feel about the present condition of the political party. She targeted Sonia Gandhi, asking her if she felt any 'anguish' over how the actor was treated and requested the Congress to uphold the principles of Ambedkar in the state. The 'Queen' actress approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow and sought a stay on the demolition process. Stay tuned for more updates.