Kin of some Maha govt staff who die on duty to get jobs

Kin of Maharashtra government's class A, B employees who die while on duty to get jobs

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting on August 26 this year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 28 2021, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 17:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide jobs on compassionate ground to eligible family members of class A and B employees in case of their death during service. The policy is aimed at providing financial support to the family after the primary earning member's death, the state government said in an order issued on Monday.

Earlier, there was such a policy for family members of class C and D employees and the Maharashtra government was deliberating on extending it to class A and B officials also in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the order issued by the state General Administration Department.

The decision to offer jobs to the eligible kin of state government employees from class A and B on compassionate ground was taken during the state cabinet meeting on August 26 this year.

Based on it, the state government on Monday took the decision to extend the policy to class A and B officers, the order said.

As per the order, the policy will be applicable retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2020.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 