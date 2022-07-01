Kishor Rithe becomes Honorary Secretary of BNHS

Wildlife conservationist and founder of Satpuda Foundation, Kishor Rithe, has been elected as Honorary Secretary to 139-year-old Bombay Natural History Society, a body of conservationists, naturalists and wildlife lovers.

Rithe was elected as its governing council member in 2020 from Western region which comprises Maharashtra, Rajasthan Gujarat , Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

As per BNHS rules, six members step down while new GC members get elected after every two years.

Recently these six new GC members got elected and they, along with previous GC members, elected the two Vice-Presidents and an Honorary Secretary.

Naturalist and former bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi who is also working as a member in Capacity Building Commission in PMO and a former banker Paul Abraham have been elected as Vice-Presidents of BNHS.

Rithe is a wildlife conservationists who has been working with local communities in Satpuda Landscape for the last 30 years and always striked the balance between tribal development and wildlife conservation. He will be the first person from Vidarbha region occupying this post.

His election as an Honorary Secretary of BNHS assumes significance as the BNHS is the country's oldest body working in the field of wildlife, bird life and biodiversity conservation.His becoming HS of BNHS will also strengthen the wildlife, research and conservation work in Vidarbha region.

BNHS is also appointed on various government bodies deciding on projects and policies related to environment, forest and wildlife.The NGO plays a key role in wildlife research and related various policy making.