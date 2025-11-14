Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sugarcane farmers torch produce-laden tractors as protests escalate in Mudhol

A farmer leader said it had been decided that sugarcane should not be harvested till a price of Rs 3,500 was fixed per tonne.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 20:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 20:46 IST
Karnataka NewsFarmers ProtestSugarcaneMudhol

Follow us on :

Follow Us