Landmark projects and initiatives displayed at NLC Bharat legislators meet

Jammu and Kashmir government’s initiative for the development and empowerment of Panchayats, the Mann Deshi Foundation’s construction of a shelter for cows in drought-affected Mann tehsil in Maharashtra, and Odisha’s Advika programme aimed at enhancing education, health, and the overall well-being of adolescent girls, with support from UNICEF and UNFPA - are on display at the National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) in Mumbai.

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Innovation Expo at the Jio Convention Centre, in Mumbai was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The unique expo is themed ‘Bharat’s 75th year of Independence’.

The noteworthy practices undertaken by MLAs in constituency development were enlightening.

Dr. Danasari Anusuya (Seethakka) from Mulug, Telangana, created livelihood opportunities through farming, trade, and business while promoting education among the tribal population and fostering the development of impeccable healthcare infrastructure.

K K Shailaja from Mattanur, Kannur, Kerala, introduced the unique Kerala COVID model, emphasizing comprehensive healthcare measures.

The startup and social innovations exhibited in the pavilions garnered immense appreciation from the guests. Ranging from affordable medical and diagnostic care innovations to social initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens, these exhibits showcased the scientific and pioneering efforts of the nation's talented individuals.

Notable innovations included the Anjali Mashelkar Foundation’s Sascan Medical, featuring a handheld device called OralScan for early detection of oral cancer, as well as an automated arecanut climbing and harvesting machine designed to enhance safety for harvesters. Pune-based KBCOLS Sciences Pvt. Ltd. promoted natural colors, advocating for reduced usage of harmful chemical colors across industries.