Landslide behind multi-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty, evacuation under way

Soil and stones fell from the hill area behind the building having 168 rooms. Hence, the building was being vacated, a civic official said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2023, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 11:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure, civic officials said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

Also Read: After landslide, two lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway open for traffic towards metropolis

The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the landslide behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 am, the officials said.

Police, ward staff and fire brigade have been mobilised, he said.

A fire brigade official said they have sent two of their vehicles to the spot as a precautionary measure.

India News
Mumbai
Andheri
Landslide
landslides

