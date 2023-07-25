Landslide behind multi-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty, evacuation under way

A landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure, civic officials said.
There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident, they said.
Also Read: After landslide, two lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway open for traffic towards metropolis
The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the landslide behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 am, the officials said.
Soil and stones fell from the hill area behind the building having 168 rooms. Hence, the building was being vacated, a civic official said.
Police, ward staff and fire brigade have been mobilised, he said.
A fire brigade official said they have sent two of their vehicles to the spot as a precautionary measure.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023
Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion
Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics