Lata Mangeshkar lends her voice to Save Aarey movement

In a significant development, Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to the cause of saving Aarey forest.

The Aarey jungle is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the only such park in the world to be located within the metropolitan limits.

Hashtags - #SaveAarey, #SaveAareyForest, #SaveAareySaveMumbai - are trending on social media.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared the proposal for felling of over 3,000 trees in Aarey jungles, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has the necessary clearance to make the car shed for the Mumbai Metro 4 project. "To cut down 2700 trees and invade the natural habitat for so many species would be a tragedy. I firmly oppose this move and I earnestly request the government to look into this matter and save the forest. #SaveAareyForest," Mangeshkar tweeted on Wednesday.

Mangeshkar joins the list of several other celebrities like Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor among others, who have voiced their concern over the civic body's decision vis-a-vis Aarey forest that houses the Aarey Milk Colony.