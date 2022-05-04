Loudspeaker issue 'not limited to a single day': Raj Thackeray

As a majority of mosques in Maharashtra kept their loudspeakers off during the morning Azaan, MNS President Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that the issue is not limited to the prayer calls on a single day, but is a larger social issue.

“In Mumbai, there are 1,140 mosques. The reports that I received is that 135 have the Azaan. Around 92 per cent of mosques in the state did not give Azaan in the morning,” Thackeray told a hurriedly-convened press conference at Shivtirth, his house at Shivaji Park area of Dadar.

Read | MNS workers try to drown Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa

According to him, the issue is not limited to one day. “We hear it five times a day. Why do you want to use loudspeakers for prayers?,” he asked Muslim clerics and religious leaders.

“Let me reiterate. I have said earlier several times and I am saying once again, this is not a religious issue but a social issue,” the 53-year-old leader said.

Without naming his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that he wants to know from the government as to what action they would take against the 135 mosques which violated the Supreme Court order.

The apex court guidelines state that loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am.