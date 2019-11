The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, should they come to power in Maharashtra, poses further trouble for Narendra Modi's grand plans of an Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train. The foundation stone for the bullet train was laid back in 2017 when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Modi in Ahmedabad. In order to aid the project, India is taking an Rs 88,000 crore loan from Japan at an interest rate of 0.1%, as per NDTV.