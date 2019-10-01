Maha polls: I-T department seizes Rs 4 cr in Mumbai

The Income Tax department has seized Rs 4 crore in unaccounted cash in the financial capital in the run up to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections over the last fortnight, officials said on Tuesday.

The investigations wing of the department has been running large scale campaign for running free and fair elections in which voters should not be swayed by cash, its director general Nitin Gupta told reporters here.

In a similar campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in May, the department seized Rs 17 crore in the financial capital and Rs 28 crore in Maharashtra, he said.

When asked about the people or the political parties behind the seizures, Gupta did not specify anything.

He, however, said that the task of the I-T department is not restricted to seizing cash alone. After the seizure, the department starts the work of assessment and further investigations, to check if it is undisclosed income, he said.

Asked if the work of the department is difficult, especially in the context of compulsory retirements handed over to senior officials, he said the retirement is handed over for different reasons.

He also said that the officials do find it very difficult in such campaigns and often work till late.

The department has devoted 603 officials from across the state who will be focusing on the cash seizing efforts during the polls, where votes are to be cast on October 21.

Six quick reaction teams have been formed in Mumbai alone, which have fanned out across the city, Gupta said, adding there are people manning dedicated helplines and also coordinating with other enforcement agencies.

It is also reaching out to people using social media handles like Facebook and mainstream media outlets like FM stations.

Gupta appealed people to get in touch with the department for any leads by calling the helpline on 1800-221- 510.