Maha Vikas Aghadi govt aims to make Maharashtra a home for data centres

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the data centres’ set-ups are receiving strong tailwinds – and the Maharashtra government is encashing the opportunity to make the state a home for data centres.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday signed MoUs with 15 companies entailing an investment of Rs 34,850 crore and a job creation potential of 23,182.

Of these, seven are data centres – Net Magic IT Services Pvt Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Mantra Data Centre, STT Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd, Colt - Data Centre Holdings India LLP, Princeton Digital Group and Nextra.

Of the Rs 34,850 crore, as much as Rs 25,905 crore will come in the data centres segment. The remaining investment comes from Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd (Japan), Bright Cino Holding Pvt Ltd, Oriental Aromatics, Malpani Warehousing and Industrial Park, Evermint Logistics and ESR India. The MoUs were signed as part of the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 initiative.

“This is just a beginning…the aim is to bring in Rs one lakh crore investment,” Thackeray said.

On 16 June, the government signed MoUs to the tune of Rs 16,300 crore with companies like Exxon Mobil (USA), Hengli (China), United Phosphorus Ltd. (India), APG DC Infrastructure (Singapore), Hiranandani Group, Great Wall Motors (China), PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, a joint venture with Foton China, Estec (South Korea), Ascendas (Singapore), Varun Beverages, Isambe logistics Enterprise (Singapore) and Rackbank (Singapore).