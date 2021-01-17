1,000 birds found dead in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 1,000 birds found dead, samples sent for bird flu tests

Nine districts have so far reported bird flu cases

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 17 2021, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 08:53 ist
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu, in Karad, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI.

Over a 1000 birds were found dead in different parts of Maharashtra on January 15 and samples have been sent for bird flu tests, a health official said on Saturday.

Nine districts, namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Solapur and Raigad, have so far reported bird flu cases, he added.

"We received reports of deaths of 982 poultry birds and 67 other varieties. Samples have been sent to check for avian influenza virus. So far, 22 districts have reported such bird deaths," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Bird Flu
Poultry

What's Brewing

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

DH Toon | Bruised, unyielding: Farmers continue protest

DH Toon | Bruised, unyielding: Farmers continue protest

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 