19-year-old boy held for raping 6-year-old girl

Maharashtra: 19-year-old boy held for raping 6-year-old girl

The 19-year-old accused, a plumber, was charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Sep 24 2021, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 23:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teen boy was held for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Thane district, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and a case was registered after the girl confided in her parents, an official said.

The 19-year-old accused, a plumber, was charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he informed.

