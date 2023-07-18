Maharashtra: 6 people dead as truck hits jeep in Thane

Maharashtra: 6 persons killed as truck hits jeep in Thane

The injured have been rushed to the Myra Hospital at Bhiwandi, where they are being treated.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six persons were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a black-yellow passenger jeep and a container truck at the Padga-Khadavli turn in the Thane district on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Tuesday. 

The injured have been rushed to the Myra Hospital at Bhiwandi, where they are being treated. 

Also Read | 3 killed, 1 injured in accident in Karnataka's Periyapatna

The deceased were identified as Chinmayee Vikas Shinde (15), Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple (27),  Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50) and Prajwal Shankar Firkhe.

The injured were identified as Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma (29), Chetna Ganesh Vase (29) and Krunal Jnyanshwar Bhamre (22).

More details are awaited.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Road accident
India News
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

 