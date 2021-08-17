Maharashtra administers 5 crore Covid vaccine doses

According to the vaccination report, the state has administered 5,00,55,493 doses

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Aug 17 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 14:09 ist
3,69,79,429 have received the first dose, while the number of people who have received both doses stands at 1,30,76,064. Credit: PTI file photo

Maharashtra on Tuesday successfully crossed five crore mark of administering Covid-19 vaccine doses.

“Maharashtra has crossed the mark of administering five crore vaccination doses,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

According to the vaccination report, the state has administered 5,00,55,493 doses.

Of these, 3,69,79,429 have received the first dose, while the number of people who have received both doses stands at 1,30,76,064.

The break-up includes healthcare workers (first dose - 12,91,666, both doses - 9,51,770), frontline workers (first dose - 21,32,696, both doses - 12,99,288), 18-44 age group (first dose - 1,45,45,956, both doses - 12,04,043) and 45-plus age group (first dose - 1,90,09,111, both doses - 96,20,963).

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Covid-19

