Maharashtra Cabinet decides to rename Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv

Fulfilling the dream of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and the demand of the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to be commissioned next year, has been named after late farmers’ leader D B Patil.

The demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar has been a long-pending vexed issue.

