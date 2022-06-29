Maharashtra Cabinet renames Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to rename Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv

The demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar has been a long-pending vexed issue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 29 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 18:42 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

Fulfilling the dream of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and the demand of the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to be commissioned next year, has been named after late farmers’ leader D B Patil. 

The demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar has been a long-pending vexed issue.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
MVA
Shiv Sena
India News
Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra Political Crisis

What's Brewing

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

 