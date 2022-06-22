Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, claims he has 40 MLAs with him

The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde moved from Surat to north-eastern hub of Guwahati on Wednesday further deepening the political crisis in Maharashtra.

Shinde’s rebellion has put the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in trouble.

“We all are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, we have neither left Shiv Sena nor plan to leave Shiv Sena….I must remember what Balasaheb, who used to say ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hai,” Shinde said before leaving Surat.

After his arrival at Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he had the support of 40 MLAs.

“Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

Along with Shinde, three ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government—Abdul Sattar and Shambhraje Desai of Shiv Sena and Bacchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party—too were seen.







In Mumbai, Thackeray is expected to hold discussions with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of MVA. Thackeray has also convened the weekly Cabinet meeting - slated at 1 pm.

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - will meet individually and then together to assess the situation.

A chartered flight carrying Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived in Guwahati early Wednesday.

The flight from Surat in Gujarat landed at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am, PTI reported. The exact number of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs travelling in the flight is not known immediately but the flight had 89 passengers, including onboard crew, sources said.

The Maharashtra MLAs were taken in special buses to a city hotel with police protection.

Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government. Top leadership of Assam BJP and the state government are believed to have been making arrangements for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs accommodation in Guwahati, PTI's report said.

This is perhaps for the first time that MLAs from a Western Indian state is being taken to a Northeastern state after their rebellion against the party leadership.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat's Surat city. However, another party leader said the number could be 23.

Shiv sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)