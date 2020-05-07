Maha: Fire breaks out at pharma packaging factory

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at pharma packaging factory

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:32 ist
Representative image/iStock

A fire broke out at a factory in Nashik on Thursday evening, police said.

The fire broke out at a pharmaceutical packaging factory at Satpur near Nashik, a police official at the Satpur police station told PTI over phone.

The fire was extinguished with the help of two fire tankers, he said.

There are no reports of loss of life but efforts are on to assess the financial damage, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fire
Maharashtra
Nashik

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 