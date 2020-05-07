Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at pharma packaging factory

A fire broke out at a factory in Nashik on Thursday evening, police said.
The fire broke out at a pharmaceutical packaging factory at Satpur near Nashik, a police official at the Satpur police station told PTI over phone.
The fire was extinguished with the help of two fire tankers, he said.
There are no reports of loss of life but efforts are on to assess the financial damage, he added.
