<p class="bodytext">The principle of 'know thy neighbour' carries deep meaning across all religions. It reminds humanity that peaceful living begins with understanding, compassion, and respect for the people around us.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Remarkably, the world's major faith traditions — Christianity, Islam, and Hinduism — emphasise the same value, proving that unity is rooted in shared moral teaching.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bhagavad Gita expresses the idea of seeing the same divine presence in all beings: "The wise sees the same Supreme Lord dwelling in all" (<span class="italic">Gita</span> 6:29). When one recognises the divine spark within every person, treating neighbours with respect becomes natural. Hindu scriptures also promote seva, selfless service, as a path to spiritual growth.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Helping a neighbour, offering food, or providing comfort becomes not just a social act but a sacred offering. Vedic teachings further emphasise harmony through concepts like <span class="italic">Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (</span>the world is one family). This timeless idea encourages people to view neighbours not as strangers but as members of an extended global family. The <span class="italic">Qur'an</span> encourages believers to honour human diversity and build harmonious relationships. A well-known verse states: "O mankind, we created you from a male and female and made you into nations and tribes so that you may know one another" <span class="italic">(Qur'an</span> 49:13).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Knowing one's neighbour is therefore not just a courtesy but a spiritual duty. Islam repeatedly stresses kindness, visiting the sick, helping those in need and treating neighbours with dignity, regardless of faith or background. Prophet Muhammad said, "He is not a Muslim who fills his stomach while his neighbour remains hungry."</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jesus emphasises love as the foundation of all moral living. One of his most famous teachings is 'Love your neighbour as yourself' (Mark 12:13). Christians are encouraged to help those in need and show mercy as an expression of God's love. Jesus loved the poor, sick, and outcast – even those who persecuted him. In Buddhism, it is <span class="italic">bodhichitta </span>– the awakened mind that seeks enlightenment for the sake of all beings. Neighbours who communicate and support each other create safer, kinder, and more resilient environments. Yet in modern life, many people remain distant from those living next door. 'Know thy neighbour' is not merely advice; it's a universal spiritual principle that brings harmony, compassion, and unity, fulfilling the deepest hopes of every faith tradition. </p>