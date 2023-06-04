Maharashtra: Five killed as car rams into bus in Chandrapur; one girl injured

Maharashtra: Car accident kills 5, injures 1

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Jun 04 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 20:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five persons were killed and a girl was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a passenger bus in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at Kanpa village under Nagbhid police station limits, approximately 115 km from the district headquarters, around 4 pm, they said.

"Six persons were travelling in a car from Nagpur to Nagbhid when their vehicle rammed into a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that four occupants of the car died on the spot and their bodies had to be extricated by cutting through its mangled remains," a police official said.

A girl and a woman suffered serious injuries and they were shifted to Nagbhid rural hospital. Of them, the woman died while undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the girl was later moved to Nagpur for further treatment. The deceased included three women, the official said.

India News
Maharashtra
Road accident

