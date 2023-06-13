Jackal falls in well, rescued after 3 hr long operation

Maharashtra: Golden jackal falls in 25 feet well, rescued after 3 hour long operation

Following an examination conducted by the veterinary team from Wildlife SOS, the jackal was deemed to be in good health

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 13 2023, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 19:23 ist
The jackal was later released back into its natural habitat. Credit: Wildlife SOS & Maharashtra Forest Department

In a 3-hour-long operation, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department, successfully rescued a Golden jackal from a 25-feet-deep open, dry well in Waghale village, located in the Junnar Range of Pune. 

The rescue mission was initiated after a distressed farmer placed a rescue call to the forest department, which promptly reached out to Wildlife SOS for assistance.

Initially, the team attempted to lure the jackal into a cage placed inside the well. However, the frightened jackal was hesitant to enter the cage. After careful consideration, a rescuer descended into the pit with a snare pole and skillfully manoeuvred the jackal into a safety net.

Finally, the jackal was lifted out of the well.

Following an examination conducted by the veterinary team from Wildlife SOS, the jackal was deemed to be in good health. It was subsequently released back into its natural habitat.

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “The jackal was in distress when we reached the location. We identified the jackal to be at least 3 to 4 years old. The animal was healthy and no injuries were found upon inspection.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, “Open wells are a common threat to wildlife around villages, and our teams are always vigilant to provide any assistance when it comes to rescuing animals in distress. The safe rescue and release of the jackal reinforce the importance of our collaborative efforts with the Forest Department in protecting our precious wildlife.”

Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Junnar said, “We got a call about the trapped Jackal at around 8 AM in the morning and immediately sent a rescue team along with Wildlife SOS to get the jackal out of the well.The collaborative endeavour of the forest department and Wildlife SOS is truly commendable for rescue of the wildlife.”

