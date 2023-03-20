Maharashtra workers to get monetary benefits like OPS

Maharashtra government employees to get monetary benefits equivalent to OPS, call off strike

The government employees were on an indefinite strike since March 14 demanding restoration of the OPS

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 20 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 19:05 ist
Solapur: Maharashtra government employees take part in a protest rally to demand restoration of the old pension scheme. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra government employees agitating for restoration of the old pension scheme on Monday called off a week-long strike after a successful meeting between their representatives and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over key demand, a union leader said.

Also Read — Maharashtra government employees strike reaches High Court

Vishwas Katkar, the striking unions coordination committee's convenor, said the state government has 'in principle' agreed to extend monetary benefits equivalent to the OPS to employees who are part of the New Pension System (NPS). The government employees were on an indefinite strike since March 14 demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in 2005.

Maharashtra
Eknath Shine
OPS
pension scheme
India News

