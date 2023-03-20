Maharashtra government employees to get monetary benefits equivalent to OPS, call off strike

Maharashtra government employees agitating for restoration of the old pension scheme on Monday called off a week-long strike after a successful meeting between their representatives and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over key demand, a union leader said.
Also Read — Maharashtra government employees strike reaches High Court
Vishwas Katkar, the striking unions coordination committee's convenor, said the state government has 'in principle' agreed to extend monetary benefits equivalent to the OPS to employees who are part of the New Pension System (NPS). The government employees were on an indefinite strike since March 14 demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in 2005.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'
Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding
In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi
Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad
Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives
Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned
Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer
DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded
UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars