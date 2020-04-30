Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari requests EC to declare elections for 9 vacant Council seats

In a significant development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Legislative Council ‘at the earliest’.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the state legislature. He needs to get elected to the Council before May 27, 2020. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019, and needed to get elected to either Assembly or Council, in six months’ time.

The governor has made the request to the EC to fill the nine seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, that have been lying vacant from April 24, with a view to ending the current uncertainty in the state.

In his letter, the governor said that the central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country, and the elections for the council seats can be held with certain guidelines.

The EC had withheld the election process for these nine seats following the coronavirus crisis. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been seeking the nomination of Thackeray from the two vacant seats of governor’s quota.