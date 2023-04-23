Maharashtra govt creates 22 posts for NAINA project near Mumbai

To boost the development of the upcoming NAINA mega-city near the Navi Mumbai airport, the Maharashtra government has approved the creation of 22 posts in the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

NAINA stands for Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area and it is coming up around the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in the Raigad district near Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

The Maharashtra government has given its approval to CIDCO’s request for the 22 posts of revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for CIDCO’s NAINA project.

With this, CIDCO will have its own dedicated human resources to carry out the various works of NAINA project and facilitate its implementation within the stipulated time.

“NAINA project, being implemented by CIDCO is an ambitious project in the urban planning sector of the state. With this project an ultra-modern city will be developed which will give valuable contribution for the development of the state. Therefore, to put the revenue works related to NAINA project on fast-track, considering CIDCO’s request, the government has taken a decision of creating the new 22 posts for this project,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

“We are sure that this decision of the Government of Maharashtra will accelerate the development of NAINA,” he added.

The CIDCO is developing NAINA, a well-planned city equipped with ultra-modern facilities, in 371 sq. km. area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The NAINA project is being implemented through a total of twelve Town Planning Schemes (TPS).

To implement these schemes, there is a requirement of revenue and land survey officers/staff to carry out the works of keeping the land records by updating the entitlements, preparing the property cards, measurement of land, preparing the new maps, etc.

Therefore, CIDCO requested the Maharashtra government to create new posts for revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for NAINA project.

Accordingly, the approval was granted for 22 regular posts, in the high-level secretary committee meeting held on 13 December, 2022. These posts include those of Deputy Collector, Tehsildar, Circle Officer, Talathi, District Superintendent Land Survey, Deputy Superintendent Land Survey, Bench Clerk, Nimtadar and surveyor.

NAINA enjoys proximity to Navi Mumbai and has influence of Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust), and proposed transport corridors viz. Multi Modal Corridor, Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL), Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).