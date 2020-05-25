Maharashtra govt seeks help from Kerala to fight COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has formally sought help from the Kerala government to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the Mumbai-Pune belt.

Days after Maharashtra's Public Health & Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope spoke to Kerala Health & Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja, the state government had sent a formal letter seeking doctors and nurses.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Dr TP Lahane, Director, Medical Education & Research, who is the Nodal Officer, COVID-19, has sent a letter to Shailaja.

Dr Lahane said that in future, the number of cases is going to increase in Mumbai and Pune - and requested for 50 specialist doctors and nurses.

The state has offered to pay the MBBS doctors Rs 80,000 a month and Rs 2 lakh per month for MD/MS specialist doctors, which include physicians and intensivists. Trained nursing staff will be paid Rs 30,000 a month.

The Maharashtra government will provide accommodation, meals, required medicine and personal protective equipment to these doctors and nurses.

"In view of the emerging situation, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a 600-bedded COVID Health Care Center at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai City. It also included a 125 bedded ICU," the letter says.

They have also made available the service of private medical practitioners. But they'd still require the service of more doctors and nurses.

Dr Lahane also wrote that he spoke to Dr Santhosh Kumar, Vice President of Doctors Without Borders in South Asia, who had agreed to help in providing the required manpower.