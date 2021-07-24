Maharashtra govt to give free ration, kerosene to flood-hit people

With the mega floods causing large scale damage to houses and rendering people homeless, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide free food-grains and kerosene to the people in the flood-hit regions.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the government will provide 10 kg wheat, 10 kg rice, five kg dal and five litres of kerosene to each family, as per a government policy of March 2019.

Besides, families would have the option of availing 20 kg rice or wheat instead of 10 kg packs of each.

“The kerosene will help people cook their meals since many areas are still waterlogged and without electricity and other fuel supplies due to the floods,” he said.

Bhujbal added that in those areas where the MVA government-run flagship Shiv Bhojan Thali centres are submerged or washed out, the authorities will rush ready-to-consume packed meals from other nearby locations.

“We have decided to double the Shiv Bhoja Thali supplies to the six districts to help the people as there are other types of shortages, muck and slush in homes, roads washed away and other problems of survival,” he said.