Maharashtra: Have grain stock to last for 6 months, don't panic, says Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 24 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 19:06 ist
An ariel view of deserted roads during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

As Maharashtra is in lockdown for tackling the coronavirus epidemic, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal assured on Tuesday that the state has enough foodgrain stock to last for six months.

Despite restrictions on movement of vehicles, the supply of essential commodities will be unaffected, he said, asking people not to do panic-buying.

"We have enough stocks to last for six months," he told reporters.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Shops and outlets selling food grains, vegetables, meat, fish and medical shops have been excluded from the lockdown, the minister said, appealing people to cooperate with the government.

"Mathadi workers (head loaders who work in wholesale vegetable and grain markets) and farmers are also humans and their safety is also important. Don't crowd the markets. Cooperate with the police," he said.

People should not panic, Bhujbal said, stressing that maintaining hygiene and social distancing was important.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The minister also warned against hoarding and black- marketing. "If essential commodities including masks and sanitizers are black-marketed or hoarded, it would be punished with seven years' imprisonment," he said.

Chhagan Bhujbal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
