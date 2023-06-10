Maharashtra man held for 'objectionable' social media post against Fadnavis, senior leaders

Maharashtra man held for 'objectionable' Fadnavis post

Based on a complaint lodged by an activist from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, the Naupada police in Thane registered a case against the accused

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 10 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police on Saturday arrested a man from Maharashtra's Sangli for allegedly putting up an 'objectionable' post on social media against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior politicians, an official said.

Also Read | BJP will make Eknath camp cry for every single seat, says MVA amid ruling alliance strife in Kalyan LS seat

Based on a complaint lodged by an activist from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, the Naupada police in Thane registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The accused had allegedly posted objectionable matter on social media against Fadnavis, Kalyan MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant, and other senior politicians, the official added.

