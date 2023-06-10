BJP will make Eknath camp cry for every seat: MVA

BJP will make Eknath camp cry for every single seat, says MVA amid ruling alliance strife in Kalyan LS seat

The NCP said the BJP had plans to ditch Shinde in Kalyan and eventually force all Shiv Sena leaders to contest on its lotus symbol

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2023, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 18:16 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will make the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena "cry" for every Lok Sabha seat, the statements coming amid strife in the ruling alliance in Kalyan Lok Sabha seat represented by Shinde's son Shrikant.

On Friday, Shrikant Shinde had said some leaders were trying to create hurdles in the alliance in Dombivali area (under Kalyan Lok Sabha seat) for their own selfish politics and that he was ready to leave the seat since the aim was to ensure the Narendra Modi government returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 LS polls.

Also Read | Amit Shah has asked Shinde to drop four Sena ministers, claims Sanjay Raut

Latching on to the strain there, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the Kalyan-Dombivali area was a stronghold of the (undivided) Shiv Sena and the party had been winning from there for years now.

"The same seat was given to Shrikant Shinde who had no connection with the party. Uddhav Thackeray had pampered Shinde's son. Let him fight his battle. The BJP will make them (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) cry for every single seat," Raut said.

The NCP said the BJP had plans to ditch Shinde in Kalyan and eventually force all Shiv Sena leaders to contest on its lotus symbol. "Looks like @BJP4Maharashtra has all plans to ditch MP Dr Shrikant Shinde in Kalyan Loksabha Constituency. Eventually BJP will force all others from Shinde camp to contest on BJP ticket or face permanent political isolation. @NCPspeaks," the party's spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. On Friday, in a bid to defuse the situation, Shrikant Shinde had said he would "back whichever candidate the senior leadership of BJP-Sena decides" for Kalyan as everyone was "working towards the BJP-Shiv Sena forming government at the Centre". Shrikant Shinde has been MP from Kalyan since 2014.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Maharashtra
NCP
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maha Vikas Aghadi
BJP
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets

Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

 