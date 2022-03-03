Maharashtra man held for sexually abusing stray dog

Maharashtra man held for sexually abusing stray dog

Police registered an FIR against Shaikh under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult) against him

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 03 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 21:00 ist

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man from Ambarnath in the Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, he said.

"The accused, Rizwan Shaikh, took one of the stray dogs to his house in Siddharth Nagar area of Ambarnath and committed the offence," the official of Ambarnath police station said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a person residing in the same locality, police registered an FIR against Shaikh under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult) and arrested him on Wednesday, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
dogs
Assault
harassment
India News
Arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

 