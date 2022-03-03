Maharashtra man held for sexually abusing stray dog

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man from Ambarnath in the Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, he said.

"The accused, Rizwan Shaikh, took one of the stray dogs to his house in Siddharth Nagar area of Ambarnath and committed the offence," the official of Ambarnath police station said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a person residing in the same locality, police registered an FIR against Shaikh under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult) and arrested him on Wednesday, he said.

