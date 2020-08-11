Maharashtra: Man sentenced to life for raping minor cousin

Maha: Man sentenced to life for raping minor cousin

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 11 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 20:13 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A district court here on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his minor cousin in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

District and sessions court judge Sunil Vedpathak awarded life sentence to the accused, who was charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to assistant government pleader Walmiki Ghuge, the accused, a resident of Ghotna village in Badnapur tehsil, used to harass his 14-year-old cousin, demanding sexual favours from her.

In February 2019, the accused raped the victim in the absence of her parents, following which a complaint was lodged at Badnapur police station.

Maharashtra
Life sentence
rape

