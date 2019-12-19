Maharashtra MLAs complain of drunkards' nuisance

Two BJP MLAs complained about the nuisance of drunkards at the official accommodation for MLAs here in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Sachin Kalshetti, MLA from Akkalkot, said that some people, who seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, knocked on his door on Tuesday night, and demanded Rs 500 from him.

"The Speaker should order action against his nuisance," he said.

Manda Mhatre, another BJP MLA, said, "My personal assistance faced similar nuisance at the MLA hostel."

Speaker Nana Patole asked the concerned officials to look into the complaint.