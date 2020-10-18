Maharashtra MPs to meet PM Narendra Modi over floods

Rattled by the large-scale destruction because of floods in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the issue and relief measures.

“Along with other MPs, I will meet the Prime Minister and seek relief and assistance for the farmers,” said Pawar, a two-time Union Agriculture Minister and four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister.

According to him, the state government has limitations, however, the Centre can help them.

“I have told other MPs that we will go to New Delhi in the next eight to ten days and have a meeting with the Prime Minister on this. The remedy for the issue must be found by the state and the Centre together,” he said during his tour of flood-affected areas of Osmanabad.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to visit the worst-affected district of Solapur on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also travelling in Pune and Solapur districts.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, who is party’s campaign in-charge in poll-bound Bihar, will also be touring the flood-affected places of the state.

Thackeray has already directed the divisional commissioners and district collectors to immediately conduct panchnama of damage and provide early relief.

During the floods last week, 29 persons have died in the state. Standing crops spread across thousands of acres were damaged in the floods. Crops such as sugarcane, soybean, vegetables, rice, pomegranate and cotton have been affected. Livestock too has perished in the floods. The roads have suffered damages.