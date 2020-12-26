Naxal hideout busted in Gondia, rods, detonators seized

Maharashtra: Naxal hideout busted in Gondia, rods, detonators seized

A case has been registered under sections of the UAPA and Explosives Act

PTI
PTI, Gondia,
  • Dec 26 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A huge cache of materials and electronic detonators to carry out explosions was found on Saturday from a Naxal hideout in a joint operation by police, C-60 commandos and a bomb disposal and detection team in Salekasa area of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said.

Gondia Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare said the recovery of a steel box of 20-kilogram capacity, 150 rods to make explosives and 27 electronic detonators from the forests of Genduzhariya Hills was made after he got a tip-off.

A case has been registered under sections of the UAPA and Explosives Act, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Naxals
UAPA

What's Brewing

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 