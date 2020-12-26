Maharashtra: Naxal hideout busted in Gondia, rods, detonators seized

A huge cache of materials and electronic detonators to carry out explosions was found on Saturday from a Naxal hideout in a joint operation by police, C-60 commandos and a bomb disposal and detection team in Salekasa area of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said.

Gondia Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare said the recovery of a steel box of 20-kilogram capacity, 150 rods to make explosives and 27 electronic detonators from the forests of Genduzhariya Hills was made after he got a tip-off.

A case has been registered under sections of the UAPA and Explosives Act, he added.