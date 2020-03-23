People not taking lockdown seriously, claims Ahwad

Maharashtra: People not taking lockdown seriously, claims NCP's Awhad

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 23 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 19:43 ist

Maharashtra Housing Minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said people were not following social distancing or lockdown rules properly and asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to clamp curfew in more areas in the state to effectively tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Several major cities in the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane, are under partial lockdown with only essential services being exempted.

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra Kalwa in Thane district, said he toured his area on Monday and found a lot of people and vehicles out on the streets.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 with 15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials saidon Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NCP
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Pune
Thane
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

RBI to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore through term repo auction

RBI to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore through term repo auction

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

 