Maharashtra rain fury, landslides kill 36 in Raigad

5,000 to 6,000 persons are reported to be stranded in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district and Mahad and Raigad district as of Friday morning

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 23 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 13:58 ist
this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by the Indian Navy shows areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra

At least 36 persons were killed and several others feared trapped after a massive landslide in the floods-ravaged Raigad district of Maharashtra.

"32 of them died in Talai and 4 in Sakhar Sutar Wadi. At least 30 people are trapped," the Raigad district collector said.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewed the situation.

“The initial reports that I have is that 30 to 35 persons have died,” Thackeray said. “All possible relief is being extended,” he said.

Read | Multi-agency operation to rescue people from Chiplun, Mahad

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said in the state more than 40 to 45 people have died in rain-related incidents. “The toll may go up,” he said.

However, Wadettiwar said that water is being released from Almatty Dam of Karnataka, which is easing the flood situation in the Kolhapur District.

With continous rainfall inundating several regions in Maharashtra, the floods are being described as worse than the ones reported in 2005 and 1967.

The three big rivers of Western Maharashtra -- Panchganga in Kolhapur, Krishna in Sangli and Koyana in Satara -- are flowing above the danger mark in several areas.

The traffic on the Mumbai-Goa and Pune-Bengaluru highways have been badly affected because of the incessant rainfall, waterlogging and damage to the roads.

5,000 to 6,000 persons are reported to be stranded in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district and Mahad and Raigad district as of Friday morning.

 

 

Raigad
Konkan
Rainfall
Maharashtra
Mumbai

