Maharashtra sees biggest jump in coronavirus deaths, cases

Maharashtra recorded the biggest jump in coronavirus casualties with 25 more deaths particularly in the Mumbai-Pune belt on Thursday even as source-tracing of infections became cumbersome.

The COVID-19 toll now stands at 97 - the highest in India. On Wednesday night, the casualties stood at 72 and positive cases at 1,135.

The progressive positive cases recorded on Thursday were 229 taking the total to 1,364. Of this, 746, nearly 50 per cent are in Mumbai-MMR only.

While nine deaths were recorded in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region, 14 deaths were recorded in Pune district. Among the deceased in Mumbai is a 101-year-old person. Of the 25 deceased, 12 were senior citizens.

In the Mumbai-Pune belt, several COVID-19 hotspots have emerged like Dharavi and Worli.

At a cabinet meeting presided over by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the government expressed serious concern over the trend of people crowding bazaars, shops and marts.

The Uddhav Thackeray-government is contemplating that these places can be completely shut for some time in certain areas.

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters that a complete lockdown for some period of time is extremely necessary to contain the spread of the viral infection.

"Crowds in markets need to be avoided. If a decision to shut markets is taken, such areas need to be finalised and crowds need to be stopped completely," he said, adding that despite restrictions people are thronging in markets.

Currently, people are allowed to step out of their homes to buy essential commodities and medicines. Some districts, have imposed restrictions on timings as well.

"In the congested areas like Dharavi, besides local police, SRPF has been called," public health minister Rajesh Tope said, adding that drones would be used for crowd monitoring and fire brigade would use power jets to sanitize public toilets.