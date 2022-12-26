Maharashtra temple bodies make masks must amid Covid scare

Covid scare: Maharashtra temple bodies make masks must

Sanitizer dispensers too have been kept at multiple places in temple complexes, according to reports reaching here

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Dec 26 2022, 08:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amid the growing Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, several temple managements in Maharashtra have either made the use of face masks compulsory or advised people to use them in the wake of the holiday rush and New Year festivities.

Management of temples like Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi (Ahmednagar), Shree Swami Samarth Samadhi Math in Akkalkot (Solapur),  Shree Saptashrung Niwasini Devi Trust (Nashik), Shree Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust at Trimbakeshwar (Nashik), Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir (Pune), Sansthan Shreedev Ganpatipule (Ratnagiri), Khandoba Temple Trust in Jejuri (Pune), Shree Karveer Niwasini Ambabai Mahalaxmi (Kolhapur), Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust (Osmanabad), Aundha Nagnath Temple Trust (Hingoli) have asked devotees to wear masks.

The Maharashtra government reviewed the situation and asked people not to worry but to ensure precautions including social/physical distancing.

Maharashtra
India News
Covid-19

