Maharashtra: 3 hospitals sealed for lack of fire NOC

Maharashtra: Three hospitals sealed for operating without fire NOC

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 27 2020, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 10:52 ist
Representative image. Credits: PTI

Three private hospitals in Kalwa area here in Maharashtra have been sealed for operating without the NOC from the fire department and not having the biomedical waste treatment facilities, officials said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation issued an order on Wednesday for sealing the Sai Seva Health Centre in Bhaskar Nagar, and the Jana Seva Hospital and Sri Matoshri Arogya Kendra, both in Waghoba Nagar.

The civic body said the Bombay High Court in an earlier order directed for closure of hospitals not having the fire department's no-objection certificate (NOC) and functioning without the biomedical waste treatment facilities.

These three hospitals were earlier issued notices as they were operating without complying with the civic body's regulations, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Maharashtra
biomedical waste
Hospital

What's Brewing

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

 