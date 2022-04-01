Maharashtra university suspends prof over bribe charge

Maharashtra university suspends head of education department over bribe charge

Dr Ujwala Bhadange was suspended after an audio clip of her purported conversation with a female research student went viral on social media

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here has suspended the head of its education department following allegations that she demanded money from research students, an official said.

Dr Ujwala Bhadange was suspended after an audio clip of her purported conversation with a female research student went viral on social media, in which she allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and also threatened her, the official said in a release.

A complaint in this connection was filed by the student with the vice chancellor of the university on Thursday.

After the complaint, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole suspended Bhadange, the university administration said in the release. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 