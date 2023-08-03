Viral: Trainer hits students mercilessly in muddy water

Maharashtra: Video of instructor hitting students in muddy water as part of exercise routine goes viral

The college assured probe

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 03 2023, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 21:43 ist
The video has apparently been shot by one of the students of the college. Credit: X/@yuvnique

A video of an instructor hitting some students on the back with a stick while they are in push-up position in muddy rain water reportedly in a college in Thane in Maharashtra went viral on Thursday.

While the police said they had not received any complaint in connection with the incident, the college authorities claimed they would institute a probe to find out details.

The video drew condemnation from netizens as well as local leaders, who sought a police case against the instructor.

The video has apparently been shot by one of the students of the college.

