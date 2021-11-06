Maharashtra's Ahmednagar hospital fire toll rises to 11

11 persons died and several others were injured after fire broke out in the ICU at the civil hospital in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe and the Divisional Commissioner has been asked to tender an initial report in a week’s time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Tope, State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif are rushing to the spot.

According to Tope, three deceased were aged above 80 years and the rest over 60 years. “They were in ventilators recovering from Covid-19,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed shock over the incident. “My condolences are with the families,” he said.

Expressing shock over the incident, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “An in-depth inquiry should be conducted and strict action against all responsible people.”

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik said, "The ICU was new, whether fire audit was done or not is being ascertained."

Fire brigade personnel had hard time dousing the fire at the ICU of the Ahmednagar civil hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday morning as they could not enter through the main entrance due to smoke, and the windows had grills over them. A fire audit had been carried out at the hospital, but all necessary systems were not in place for want of funds, an official claimed.

Amid panic, cries and chaotic scenes, fire brigade personnel broke the window panes and began dousing the flames using water canons, said a civic fire official whose team was the first to reach the spot after the blaze started.

There were 15 patients on ventilator or oxygen. "Saving them was the priority. But due to their critical condition, to remove the oxygen support and bring them out was a tough decision," he said.

"After discussion, we decided to bring them out anyhow and later put them back on oxygen or other support systems," he added.

(With agency inputs)

